Apple Watch Series 8 tipped to feature 5% larger display

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 along with Apple iPhone 14 series later this year. As per DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu, the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely have a 5% larger display as compared to Apple Watch Series 7. As per young, Apple will launch a new smartwatch under the lineup that will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally. Young revealed about the new smartwatch size in a reply to a query about the rumour that he shared in October last year in which he said that Apple Watch Series 8‌ could come in three display sizes.

Similar predictions have also been shared by analyst Jeff Pu in a note to investors seen by MacRumors. As per a report by MacRumors, Pu has mentioned that Luxshare will be the ‘sole supplier’ for a ‘high-end’ 2-inch Apple Watch model for 2022. If the report by Pu is true then the new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space diagonally over the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌. This means that Apple Watch Series 8 will have almost a five percent increase in screen size.

The increase in screen size may be due to the rumoured flat display in the upcoming smartwatch. As per leaker Jon Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a flatter display as compared to curved glass display seen in the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6.

Rumours about Apple launching three new smartwatches have been in circulation for quite a while now. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Apple Watch due to the new models, design and features. As of now, the Cupertino based tech giant has not revealed any detail about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.