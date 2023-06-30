Why South Koreans are panic-buyjng salt? Fukushima wastewater fears explained | Photo: Reuters

South Koreans have started purchasing salt in a panic as a result of Japan's intention to dump a million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water originating from the Fukushima nuclear facility into the ocean. According to reports, the water served to cool reactors that had been damaged by the 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

China, one of Japan's neighbours, and other countries have criticised the decision as harming both the health of people worldwide and the marine life in the area. Customers in South Korea are purchasing fish and salt in large quantities to keep at home, while stores are hoarding them out of concern for a supply crisis.

The fisheries officials in South Korea have committed to increasing their efforts to keep a ban on seafood from the seas surrounding Fukushima and to increase their monitoring of organic salt farms for any increase in radioactive elements. However, despite their best efforts, some consumers continue to purchase far more than they actually require out of concern for possible health hazards associated with Japan's decision.

Impact on salt prices

When compared to two months prior, the cost of salt has increased by about 27% as a result of panic buying, which has been made worse by unfavourable weather and limited output. The South Korean government has agreed to distribute 50 metric tonnes of salt each day at a price reduction of 20 percent from the retail price until July 11 in order to combat the growing prices.

Despite the Japanese government's assurances, fishermen and consumers in Japan and the surrounding countries are concerned that pouring treated water into the sea might pollute it with hazardous hydrogen isotopes, which could subsequently reach items manufactured from the sea, such as sea salt and shellfish.

Is the treated water safe to use?

Japan claims that the water has been processed to remove the majority of isotopes, however, it still includes tritium, a difficult-to-split hydrogen isotope from water. Experts predict that the ecosystem may not be significantly affected by the release of water.

CNBC cited University of Illinois professor Brent Heuser as claiming tritium is safe in modest doses. "Tritium is not harmful in tiny doses since it will be extremely diluted," Heuser added. It also has no negative effects on the environment, according to Heuser.

Neighbouring nations oppose Japan's move

Neighbouring nations, such as China and South Korea, have voiced their disagreement to Japan's intention to release the treated water. The environmental advocacy organisation Greenpeace has also criticised the idea, and local fishermen and locals have voiced their worries.

South Korea apparently considered taking legal proceedings against Japan's action before an international court and even contacted the Japanese diplomat to Seoul.

(With input from Reuters)