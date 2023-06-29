Amarnath Yatra 2023: Here's why ITBP replaced CRPF on annual pilgrimage

File photo

The annual Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir, which attracts hundreds of devotees each year, is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages.

This 62-day pilgrimage to the sacred place starts on July 1 and will continue till August 31, 2023. The holy site is situated in the Ladar Valley, 141 kilometres from Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, at a height of 12,756 feet above sea level. For the majority of the year, the valley is surrounded by glaciers and mountains covered in snow.

This time, the security system has undergone important changes as members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who have received training in mountain warfare, have taken the position of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the cave temple.

The decision was taken based on suggestions from the Jammu And Kashmir Police and Shree Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) in a meeting recently.

The conference on preparations for the Amarnath yatra, which is due to begin on July 1, was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. All forces' roles were determined "location-wise". All of the Central Armed Police Forces' top officials took part, including Samant Goel, secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing, and Tapan Deka, director of the Intelligence Bureau.

The sources had previously informed PTI that this new arrangement was developed in accordance with the "requirements of the Jammu and Kashmir Police" and with consideration for "emerging security threats and challenges."

Alongside the CRPF, many other forces have been given missions. "More so because many CRPF companies are also in Manipur dealing with law and order situation and in West Bengal for panchayat elections," the official added, according to NDTV.

He added, "More importantly, they are a mountain army that is trained for natural tragedies." He also stated that the ITBP had played a significant role in the aftermath of flash floods last year.

The pilgrims will embark on the yatra via two routes -- the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the shorter 14-kilometer Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on June 30. They will travel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, before reaching their designated base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal.

(with inputs from PTI)