Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are 10 Kargil War heroes Indians should know about

The Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the fallen heroes who gave their life to make "Operation Vijay" a success as well as the brave soldiers who bravely battled for the country.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Who can forget the Kargil War, when the brave Indian soldiers laid down their lives to chase away the Pakistani troops and militants who had entered the country’s border in 1999. India’s victory in the Kargil War was declared on July 26, 1999. The day commemorates the Indian military’s triumph in Operation Vijay. In memory of the same victory, every year on July 26, Indians celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The war claimed the lives of up to 527 troops from the Indian Armed Forces. They bravely battled for the country, and the Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the fallen heroes who gave their lives to make "Operation Vijay" a success as well as India's victory.

Let’s know about some of the Kargil War heroes:

Captain Vikram Batra:

Captain Vikram Batra, afterwards known as "Tiger of Drass," was 24 years old when he lost his life in battle against Pakistani forces during the Kargil War in 1999. He received the Param Vir Chakra, the highest medal for valour during a war. Captain Vikram received numerous honours in recognition of his outstanding achievement. He earned the nicknames "Tiger of Drass," "Lion of Kargil," "Kargil Hero," and others.

Lieutenant Balwan Singh

Lieutenant Balwan Singh, also referred to as "the Tiger of Tiger Hill," was in charge of recapturing Tiger Hill. At age 25, he led the Ghatak platoon's soldiers up the hill in a 12-hour trek via a dangerous, steep path. The attack caught the adversary off guard because India was not anticipated to pursue such a challenging approach. He raised the Indian flag on Tiger Hill, and for his valour, he was later given the Mahavir Chakra.

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

Yogendra Yadav was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra in history. Nayab Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav received the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military medal in India, in August 1999. On June 12, 1999, his regiment took Tololing Top, and two officers, two junior commissioned officers, and 21 troops gave their lives in the process.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

Manoj Pandey was the soldier with 1/11 Gorkha rifles. His father claims that when he enlisted in the Indian Army, his only motivation was to get the highest gallantry honour, the Param Vir Chakra, which he eventually did.

Riffleman Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar served in a column during the Kargil conflict that was tasked with capturing the Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley. When the column was slowed down by automatic fire from one of the enemy bunkers, Kumar charged directly at them.

Major Saurabh Kalia

Saurabh Kalia and five other troops were caught alive while on a routine patrol of the Bajrang Post in the Kaksar sector of the untamed, treeless highlands. They were surrounded by a battalion of Pakistani rangers. The patrol had left no traces behind. They were all subjected to 24 days of torture by Pakistani Army troops, after which the army turned over their mutilated bodies.

Captain Jerry Prem Raj

The mission was given to Captain Jerry Prem Raj to attack the Twin Bumps in the Drass sector. He was able to pinpoint the opposing position and target it with precise artillery fire. He was injured by enemy fire during this, yet he ignored his personal safety and continued to deliver efficient fire on the enemy. He was severely wounded after being shot a second time. His courage reduced losses to his own unit while ensuring the enemy suffered heavy losses. He made the greatest sacrifice by doing this, for which he was given the Vir Chakra.

Captain N Kenguruse

N Kenguruse led the Ghatak Platoon during Operation Vijay's strike on Area Black Rock in the Drass Sector on the evening of June 28, 1999. He assumed responsibility for the risky commando mission that involved attacking a strategically placed enemy machine gun post on a cliff face that was severely impeding all routes to the Battalion's primary goal.

Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum

With automatic fire, the enemy held Lt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum's column at bay for approximately two hours. Despite this, he continued to fire grenades into it, killing six enemy soldiers without considering his own safety. Then, firing from the second location, he attempted to steal the enemy's universal machine gun.