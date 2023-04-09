Explainer: Why water tanks are black, cylindrical and have stripes?

Representational Image

The majority of us have used a water tank's amenities. As a culture, we moved from using hand pumps and rivers to wells and other water sources, and finally to placing water tanks in our homes. Nowadays, individuals would rather construct PVC or plastic tanks on the rooftops of their homes than cement tanks. Ever ponder why most water tanks share the same shape and colour?

Most of the water tanks you will see are cylindrical in design, black in colour, and have stripes on them. But why is that? Let’s understand the reason behind its shape, colour and structure.

Why are water tanks cylindrical?

Water pressure is the primary reason for tanks being cylindrical.

A spherical or cylindrical tank let the pressure evenly distribute throughout the tank.

They are also easier to clean.

They are also less expensive and require less expensive manufacturing.

The PVC used to make the tanks prevents them from breaking when given a cylindrical shape, but a square design could cause them to crack.

Why are water tanks black in colour?

There are other colours of the tank as well but black is the most preferred one.

Black absorbs the sun's rays, which slows down the freezing of the moss compared to tanks of other hues.

Disadvantage: The tank overheats, increasing the chance that it could burst and heating the water, which is a drawback.

Why do tanks have stripes?