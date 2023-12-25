Headlines

Explained: Why are COVID-19 variants JN.1, Omicron, BA.2, BA.5 all detected in December? Know here

After quite an observation, it has come to light that these variant evolutions are in December.

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

In the winter of 2019 when everyone was gearing up for the New Year's celebration a unique virus turned our lives upside down. The coronavirus was originally discovered in China and quickly spread worldwide, resulting in the COVID-19 pandemic. Every aspect of society was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, as individuals were advised to self-quarantine in their houses to stop the virus from spreading. The lockdown has detrimental effects on mental health, leading to psychological issues like stress, melancholy, and frustration.

The COVID-19 epidemic has subsided after four years, yet the virus is still present in our bodies in all of its evolutionary stages.

After quite an observation, it has come to light that these variant evolutions are in December. Looking back at the history of coronavirus which first started spreading in 2019's winter. The first case was reported at the end of January 2020. A year later, in December 2021, just months after lockdowns started to lift, the Omicron variation allowed people to return to their homes.

While no new major variant emerged in December 2022, we did witness the advent of subvariants like BA.2 and BA.5, which are all classified under the Omicron branch of the coronavirus.

This December, JN.1, a novel coronavirus strain that sparked the epidemic, is causing havoc around the globe. JN.1 is categorized by the World Health Organization as a "variant of interest," although there is little danger to the general public from it.

So now the question arises, why is it always December?
Numerous studies have indicated that the cold, dry winter may have contributed to the spike in Covid-19 cases. According to a study mentioned in the journal Nature which examined the start of the second wave that was brought on by the Delta variety. 

An intense second wave of Covid-19 was experienced in Northern Hemisphere countries as summer gave way to winter due to a dip in temperature and drier air.

A similar theory was also proven by researchers at Sichuan International Studies University in China. According to their research, those who lived in colder climates reported a larger chance of getting the coronavirus than those who lived in controlled, warmer environments.

New strains of the virus appear as it changes, and our resistance to earlier versions weakens. This implies that there's constantly a "new kid on the block" that our bodies aren't familiar with, which could result in repeated infections.

