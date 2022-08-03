Search icon
DNA Explainer: Why is China miffed with US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit became the reason for a conflict between China and the island nation. Know the reason here!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan (Photo - Reuters)

A conflict between Taiwan and China emerged by the United States House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, decided to make a visit to the island nation. Now, China remains on alert by placing its military contingent and arsenal near the borders.

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday and simultaneously, 21 military planes of China made their way into the Taiwanese airspace in a show of strength and intimidation, posing the threat of a potential attack on the nation.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island, while Beijing decided to announce high-level military maneuvers in retaliation.

Why did Nancy Pelosi go to Taiwan?

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to visit Taiwan with a simple mission – to extend the support of her country to the self-ruled nation, which shares its sea border with China. Pelosi said that her visit comes at a time when "the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

In an opinion piece published by The Washington Post just as she arrived in the country on Tuesday, Pelosi said, “We must stand with Taiwan.”

As per PTI reports, she cited the commitment that the US made to a democratic Taiwan under a 1979 law. "It is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats," she wrote.

How China responded to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

China had issued a warning to the United States, saying that if Nancy Pelosi went through with her visit to Taiwan, the country will “resolute to strong measures.” Soon after the US speaker landed in the island-nation, 21 military jets of China entered the Taiwanese air space.

China's official Xinhua News said the army planned to conduct live-fire drills from Thursday to Sunday across multiple locations. An image released by the news agency indicated that the drills were to take place in six different areas in the waters surrounding Taiwan.

Meanwhile, clips on social media showed tanks and armored trucks moving towards the border space between Taiwan and China from Fujian – a move which was termed as an “overreaction” by the White House.

Why is China angry over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan?

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

China has been increasing both diplomatic and military pressure in recent years. It cut off all contact with Taiwan's government in 2016 after President Tsai Ing-wen refused to endorse its claim that the island and mainland together make up a single Chinese nation, with Communist Beijing the sole legitimate government.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island's decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they don't support.

(With PTI inputs)

