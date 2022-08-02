Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia on Tuesday and was expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo: Reuters)

China has warned the US of ‘very grave’ consequences if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. This comes after reports of Pelosi's likely visit to Taiwan where she is scheduled to meet with top government officials at the self-governed island that China calls its own and vows to forcefully takeover.

Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China's warnings against visiting Taiwan.

It was unclear where she was headed from Malaysia, but local media in Taiwan reported that she would arrive on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected US Official to visit in more than 25 years.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. The US maintains informal relations and defence ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island's decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US Leaders say they don't support.

Pelosi kicked off her Asian tour in Singapore on Monday as her possible visit to Taiwan sparked jitters in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)

READElon Musk's father Errol opens up on relationship with stepdaughter, says it's 'completely normal'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.