US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: Amid tensions, China lines streets with tanks and military vehicles

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan

The tensions between Taiwan and China currently remain high, as United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the former has ignited major military action by the Chinese authorities, with over 20 military planes entering the neighbouring country’s air space.

Now, many videos and photos surfaced on social media, showing the streets and highways in China being lined with military tanks and armoured vehicles as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues with her visit to Taiwan.

Social media users reportedly posted videos from the Fujian district of China, showing military tanks on the highways of the area, which is near the China-Taiwan border. The military equipment is believed to be a show of strength and intimidation owing to the visit of Pelosi.

Further, Beijing warned the authorities of Taiwan, saying that Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the nation will have “very grave” consequences. Ignoring the warnings, Pelosi decided to go ahead with her visit and soon after, Chinese military planes were seen entering the Taiwan airspace.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said earlier that if the US decides to go ahead with Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China will "legitimately take any countermeasures necessary", as per media reports.

The United States, however, dismissed the reaction of Beijing against the US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan. The White House said that China was “overreacting” to the situation, and decided to deploy four warships east of the island nation as a “routine” deployment.

Just as the Chinese military seems to be making attempts at intimidating the neighbouring island nation, the Taiwan military is also increasing its alertness, according to social media reports. The country was seen conducting alertness drills near the borders, as per sources.

Pelosi arrived aboard a US Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei's international airport by Taiwan's foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of a hotel.

