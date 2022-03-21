DNA Explainer: Where does China stand in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the ever growing equation between Beijing and Moscow is a cause of concern for the West. White House fears that the war and the subsequent santions on Russia may lead to ever closer ties between Beijing and Moscow. At a time when the West has imposed strict economic sanctions on Russia, China continues to support it in every possible way.

China's ambassador to the United States said Sunday, that his country was not sending weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, but he did not definitively rule out the possibility Beijing might do so in the future. Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden made it clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, over the phone, that there would be 'consequences' if Beijing provided material support to Moscow.

Read | DNA Explainer: How reliant world is on Russian gas, what's the alternate option?

Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on China

Like many other countries of Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war is bad for the economy of China.

China imports the largest quantity of oil and the conflict has pushed prices to their highest levels since 2008.

China needs energy, metals, minerals to fuel its economy and agricultural products to feed its huge population.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat and other food products to the world.

United Nations has warned that the war could drive food prices between 8% and 20% higher this year.

President Xi Jinping also acknowledged this week that Western sanctions will have a huge global impact.

Impact will range from finance, energy, transportation and stability of supply chains, already ravaged by the pandemic.

Xi Jinping closeness to Putin may also damage its reputation and alienate it from the West including Europe.

Russia's war in Ukraine has also shifted geopolitics to China's disadvantage.

The war in Ukraine has instantly created unity between Europe and America, and within the EU since Cold war.

NATO now has a clearer purpose and a new sense of urgency, increasing risk for China that its mission might expand into Asia.

In all these ways, a quick end to Russia's war on Ukraine would be of more advantage for China.

Read | DNA Explainer: How Ukraine-Russia war will impact export of various commodities?

Can China play a peacemaker?

Xi Jinping agrees with Europe on the importance of diplomacy to end the war as it tries to get out of the shadow of being Russian sympathiser.

China, on one side sees US and Europe as commercial partners of necessity, on the other, it treats Putin and Russia as friend and confidant.

President Xi Jinping also realises that his power to force Russia and its leader Putin to end the war in Ukraine is limited.

Vladimir Putin will continue this war until Russia achieves something he can credibly claim as a lasting victory.

How valuable is Europe to China?

In 2021, China's trade with Russia topped out at USD 147 billion.

China's trade with the United States was USD 756 billion in 2021.

In 2021, China's trade with the European Union was USD 828 billion.

US and European companies have done invaluable investment in China.

These new technologies will help China in its economic rise and political stability

(With various Agency Inputs for stats)