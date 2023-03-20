Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

DNA Explainer: Is Nithyananda's Kailasa fictional or recognised nation? Know rules of staying in country

The Republic of Kailasa is the nation established by self-styled godman and rape accused Nithyananda, but the question remains on whether its fictional or a real country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

DNA Explainer: Is Nithyananda's Kailasa fictional or recognised nation? Know rules of staying in country
Self-styled godman Nithyananda's nation Kailasa (File photo)

Self-styled godman and Indian fugitive Nithyananda made headlines once again when a representative from his alleged new-formed nation ‘Republic of Kailasa’ attended a United Nations meet, sparking a massive controversy in India and the international community.

While the UN representative of Kailasa claimed that they were there to spread the word about their Hindu nation, the UNSCO officials said that the disciples of Nithyananda had not revealed that they were representing a nation, but had actually said that they were from an NGO.

Now, Kailasa has popped up in the news again, this time for allegedly duping 30 cities in the United States with the “Sister City” scam, with New Jersey authorities in Newark finally catching up to the fraud train being run by the alleged nation.

Is Republic of Kailasa a real country?

While Indian fugitive and rape accused Nithyananda has claimed that Kailasa is a real nation with a population of 2 billion Hindus, the country is not internationally recognized. Kailasa representatives had made their way into the UN by duping the officials, tricking them into believing that they were from an NGO.

The truth is that the Republic of Kailasa is still just a self-proclaimed nation by Nithyananda, and currently has no international recognition as a country. The small island off the coast of Ecuador is considered a micronation, with no international presence yet.

Despite the UN not giving them recognition as a nation, Kailasa claims to have several government departments including a treasury, commerce, sovereign, housing, and human services, as well as a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport, and an emblem.

Rules of living in Nithyananda’s Kailasa

Getting a passport and entry into the Nithyananda’s Republic of Kailasa is an extremely difficult task, and can only be done after permission is granted by the ‘Prime Minister’ of the small island. The entry also needs to be approved by the ‘Cabinet’ of Kailasa.

All those who get entry into this island must be Hindus and should be followers of Nithyananda, living life according to his teachings. The country claims to be leading towards a “Dharmic economy”, and has a website set up to channel donations into their “Hindu Reserve Bank”.

READ | Sister City scam: Swami Nithyananda's ‘fake country’ Kailasa dupes over 30 US cities

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.