DNA Explainer: Is Nithyananda's Kailasa fictional or recognised nation? Know rules of staying in country

Self-styled godman and Indian fugitive Nithyananda made headlines once again when a representative from his alleged new-formed nation ‘Republic of Kailasa’ attended a United Nations meet, sparking a massive controversy in India and the international community.

While the UN representative of Kailasa claimed that they were there to spread the word about their Hindu nation, the UNSCO officials said that the disciples of Nithyananda had not revealed that they were representing a nation, but had actually said that they were from an NGO.

Now, Kailasa has popped up in the news again, this time for allegedly duping 30 cities in the United States with the “Sister City” scam, with New Jersey authorities in Newark finally catching up to the fraud train being run by the alleged nation.

Is Republic of Kailasa a real country?

While Indian fugitive and rape accused Nithyananda has claimed that Kailasa is a real nation with a population of 2 billion Hindus, the country is not internationally recognized. Kailasa representatives had made their way into the UN by duping the officials, tricking them into believing that they were from an NGO.

The truth is that the Republic of Kailasa is still just a self-proclaimed nation by Nithyananda, and currently has no international recognition as a country. The small island off the coast of Ecuador is considered a micronation, with no international presence yet.

Despite the UN not giving them recognition as a nation, Kailasa claims to have several government departments including a treasury, commerce, sovereign, housing, and human services, as well as a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport, and an emblem.

Rules of living in Nithyananda’s Kailasa

Getting a passport and entry into the Nithyananda’s Republic of Kailasa is an extremely difficult task, and can only be done after permission is granted by the ‘Prime Minister’ of the small island. The entry also needs to be approved by the ‘Cabinet’ of Kailasa.

All those who get entry into this island must be Hindus and should be followers of Nithyananda, living life according to his teachings. The country claims to be leading towards a “Dharmic economy”, and has a website set up to channel donations into their “Hindu Reserve Bank”.

