Sister City scam: Swami Nithyananda's ‘fake country’ Kailasa dupes over 30 US cities

In the days following the announcement that it had cancelled a "sister-city" agreement with the fake nation, the city of Newark in the U.S. State of New Jersey, a media report claimed that Nithyananda's "United States of Kailasa" had inked "cultural alliances" with over 30 American cities. Nithyananda, self-described godman, is wanted on numerous counts of rape and sexual assault in India.

On January 12, Newark and the phoney "United States of Kailasa" signed a sister-city contract. The signing event took place at Newark City Hall. Nityananda claims to have established a nation called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019. His bizzare spiritual lectures covered in a hint of pseudo-science have amused many people on social media.

Which American cities did Nithyananda con?

As per media reports, the fake nation of Kailasa is partnered with more than 30 American cities, simply all over the country, from Richmond, Virginia, to Dayton, Ohio, to Buena Park, Florida. The supreme fake pontiff has a "long list of cities that he's deceived," according to a report on Fox News published on Thursday.

It claimed to have contacted a few American cities to assess their opinions on concluding a deal with the fictitious country. The majority of the cities have, so far, clarified to the legitimacy of these declarations, according to the report.

According to Jacksonville, North Carolina, "Our declarations with Kailasa are not an endorsement," Fox News reported. The report has criticised the cities for failing to "google" information about the fictitious country.

According to the report, "people in the federal government" are also duped by the false nation, not just mayors and city councils. One of which is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Californian congresswoman Norma Torres.

In an email sent earlier this month, Susan Garofalo, the city of Newark's press secretary for communications, stated that after learning about the events involving Kailasa, the city "quickly took action and cancelled the sister city agreement" on January 18.

(With inpust from PTI)