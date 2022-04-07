DNA Explainer: Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' will attract young professionals, here's why

The Defence Ministry is starting a new recruitment process for the armed forces that will be for a short span of three-years. The three-year short service or 'Tour of Duty' for youth in the armed forces is likely to be announced soon. The Indian Army will be the first of the three armed forces to recruit some soldiers for a fixed period of three years.

This will serve as a golden opportunity for India's youth to experience military life without having to join the armed forces on a long-term basis.

According to the information, at present, a proposal is in line to provide short term services in the Indian Army for 3 to 5 years. After this limit, officers or soldiers can continue their services if they wish to. Let us inform that earlier there was a proposal to include only officers in the 'Tour of Duty', but now soldiers will also be included.

The Department of Military Affairs has finalised the radical proposal for future recruitment to the armed forces. Sources have said that the proposal will soon get the green signal from the top leadership. The need for short term service in the army is being felt because at present 1,25,364 posts are lying vacant in the three services.

Salient features of 'Tour of Duty'

The selected candidates will get a chance to serve the nation as officers and/or other ranks in the Army.

Initially, the number of vacancies in the Indian Army would be around 100 which could be expanded later.

The draft of the scheme states that all soldiers in the Army would eventually be recruited under the model.

Around 25% of them would serve in the Army for three years and 25% troops would serve for five years.

The remaining 50% would continue to serve in the Army for the full term till they reach their retirement age.

Proposal states that 50% of soldiers released at the end of three and five years will be included in National Pension Scheme.

Such soldiers will be given certain medical benefits, applicable to Armed Forces veterans, for a fixed period.

A Tour of Duty Army officer will be earning somewhere around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 per month salary.

The Army currently has around 45,000 officers, excluding the medical stream, and 11.3 lakh other ranks.

Employment opportunities after service ends

This plan was brought in by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane in 2020. Recently, there has been a briefing on this in the Ministry of Defence. Under this arrangement, after completing 3 or 5 years of service, the Army will help the soldier/officer to be recruited in other services. Employment opportunities will be provided to them.

The Army is planning for such youths to have good demand in the corporate world. It is understood that during the training, the Army will give such lessons to them so that their demand in the corporate world remains intact.

By implementing this scheme, the Army will also have huge savings on the economic front. Some soldiers/officers are kept in the army for 20 years. Such soldiers/officers get every facility available from the Indian Army.

Savings of thousands of crores

The Indian Army spends thousands of crores in the salaries, allowances and pensions given to the permanent soldiers. Some of the soldiers who come in this service will get a chance to continue the service even after the completion of three-years tenure. This process will help Army get young professionals, while saving a lot of defence money.

According to sources, students from prestigious institutes like IITs who are highly technical will be attracted to the Army for a short period to help them expand the technology in the Army. Later these students can easily return back to the corporate world.