DNA Explainer: How Russia's Terminator tank support system can be a game changer in Ukraine war

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United Kingdom Defence Ministry has said that Russia has likely deployed an operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles in Severodonetsk. This is an area that remains Russia's immediate tactical priority in the Ukraine war.

The UK Defence Ministry further stated that the presence of the BMP-T Terminator tank indicates that the Central Grouping of Forces (CGF) has been deployed in the military offensive. Media reports suggest Russia has about nine of the armored vehicles, which are built on the chassis of the T-72 tank.

The Terminator, which has the official designation BMPT, is heavily armored and armed, designed to defend tanks from ambushes and attacks at close range in urban settings. Terminators have four anti-tank missile launchers, two 30 mm autocannons, two grenade launchers, a machine gun, and a top speed of 36 mph, The Times of London reported.

What is BMP-T Terminator?

Terminator or BMPT is a tank support fighting system developed by Russia. Experts say that Russia developed the Terminator after recognising the power of main tanks used in war-torn areas of Afghanistan and Syria. It was designed to protect Russian tanks against enemy infantry.

This tank provides close support to its other tanks and armored fighting vehicles during battles in urban areas. It is said that the system was first showcased 9 years ago in the year 2013 at the Russian Arms Expo held at Nizhny Tagil.

Guerrilla warfare tactics used by the Chechen fighters in Grozny during the First Chechen War in 1995 led to the development of this weapon system as many Russian tanks were lost in the urban fighting.

Speciality of the BMP-T Terminator

The Terminator or the Boyevaya Mashina Podderzhki Tankov (BMPT), is a tank support fighting vehicle developed by Russia.

It is is heavily armored and armed, designed to defend tanks from ambushes and attacks at close range in urban settings.

BMP-T Terminators have four anti-tank missile launchers, two 30 mm autocannons, two grenade launchers, a machine gun.

It is designed to protect the Russian tanks against enemy infantry, replacing mechanised infantry troops in the urban battlefield.

BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicle had been designed following the experience of Russian armed forces in Afghanistan.

Its multiple weapon systems have a far greater firepower and are capable of hitting several targets in different directions simultaneously.

The BMP-T Terminators have previously been used in Russian combat operations in Syria.

Increased gun elevation provides for engaging top floors of buildings in urban environments and also low flying aircraft/drones.

It also destroys lightly and heavily armored targets, posing a risk of falling enemy helicopters, drones and low-altitude aircraft.

The manufacturer claims that a single Terminator can replace two conventional BMPs and an infantry platoon.