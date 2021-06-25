DNA Explainer: How different is Delta Plus from the Delta variant? Is it a bigger concern?

The Delta variant of the COVID-19, found in India was predominantly responsible for the surge of the deadly second wave of the pandemic. But now a mutation of that variant has emerged, called 'Delta Plus', which is a cause of concern.

India has dubbed Delta Plus a 'Variant of concern'. Some scientists worry that the mutation, coupled with other existing features of the Delta variant, could make it more transmissible.

Health Ministry reportedly said Wednesday that it had found around 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant with the K417N mutation in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh with 'no significant increase in prevalence'.

Around 200 cases of the new Delta plus variant had been found in as many as 11 countries till June 16 with Britain (36), Canada (1), India (8), Japan (15), Nepal (3), Poland (9), Portugal (22), Russia (1), Switzerland (18), Turkey (1), and the United States (83).

What is the 'Delta plus' COVID-19 variant

Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus formed due to a mutation in the Delta strain of the virus (B.1.617.2 variant).

It is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first detected in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Since it is still technically a new mutant strain, not much is known about its severity or resistance to antibodies.

Some reports claim that the Delta plus (AY.1) is resistant to monoclonal antibodies cocktail, but more research is required in this area.

Shahid Jameel, a top Indian virologist, said the K417N was known to reduce the effectiveness of a cocktail of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

How dangerous is 'Delta Plus' variant

One of the emerging variants of the Delta plus mutant strain has also acquired the K417N mutation, found in Beta variants in South Africa.

Some scientists fear that the mutation combined with other existing features of the Delta variant could make it more transmissible.

Studies are ongoing in India and globally to test the effectiveness of vaccines against this mutation.

There are worries Delta Plus would inflict another wave of infections in India after it emerged from the world's worst second wave surge in cases only recently.

Experts say that that the new mutant variant may just be capable of dodging immunities, both from COVID-19 vaccines as well as from earlier infections.

This is because the Delta plus variant not only has all the symptoms that the original Delta variant had, but also carries symptoms from its partner Beta variant (K417N mutation).