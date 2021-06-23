COVID-19: Know three key characteristics of Delta Plus 'Variant of Concern'

The Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has been declared 'Variant of Concern' in India. So far, a total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant has been detected in the country. These infections have been reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The government has directed states to take up immediate containment measures in clusters where the variant has been detected. In an advisory issued by the Health Ministry, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Delta Plus variant has been detected in 22 samples across six districts in the country.

India is among the nine countries where the Delta Plus variant has been detected. So far the variant has been detected in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China, and Russia.

What is Delta Plus Variant?

World Health Organisation, last month, tagged B.1.617.2 strain as the 'Delta' variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Now, the 'Delta' variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

The initial data suggests that the Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance against the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment.

Like Delta, the Delta Plus variant has a mutation in the spike protein region of the RNA virus, which potentially makes it more transmissible.

3 Key characteristics of Delta Plus Variant

Increased transmissibility: One potential risk that has sparked unease among the medical community is that the new variant may be able to bypass immunity provided by both vaccine and earlier infection.

Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells: The K417N mutation is within the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein, and this change is noteworthy because this mutation is also found in the B.1.351 or Beta variant of concern, says Prof Shahid Jameel, former INSACOG member and one of the premier virologists in the country.

Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response: Experts are of the opinion that Delta Plus may show resistance against monoclonal antibody cocktail treatments such as the Roche and Cipla ones being marketed in India at steep prices.