Karnataka reports first two cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 from Bengaluru and Mysuru

Karnataka on Wednesday confirmed for the first time two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in the state, one of which is from the capital city of Bengaluru and another from Mysuru. State health minister K Sudhakar told reporters that one case each of the Delta plus variant was recorded in Bengaluru and Mysuru districts and that the Union home ministry has been notified.

Mysuru's first recorded case of the delta plus strain is asymptomatic. Sudhakar told reporters that the infected individual has been isolated and the infection has not been passed on to his primary and secondary contacts, calling it a 'good sign'.

The state minister also said the state government was carefully monitoring the emergence of new variants and it has decided to set up six genome labs in the state.

So far, a total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant has been detected in the country. Most of the infections have been reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. It has now been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' by the government.

Earlier today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued separate letters to Maharashtra and Kerala to ensure a 'more focused and stringent' Public Health Response and give timely inputs regarding the same.

What we know about the 'Delta plus' variant

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2 strain has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

Delta Plus (AY.1) is resistant to monoclonal antibodies cocktail.

One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 is characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation.

The mutation is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells.

63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified by the GISAID so far.

Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7, as per Public Health England (PHE).

The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year.