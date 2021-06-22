COVID-19 Delta Plus variant cases reported in three states - Know details

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on June 21 said that the state has reported 21 cases of the Delta plus variant.

The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is becoming quite a cause for concern in the country with its mutation - Delta plus spreading in three states. The Delta plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant or B.1.617.2.1, is considered to be the most dangerous variant of COVID-19, reported Livehindustan.

Cases of the Delta Plus variant have been reported from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

The first case of Delta plus variant in India was reported in a 65-year-old woman from Bhopal, who had recovered from COVID-19 under home isolation and was also administered two doses of the vaccine. Her samples were collected on May 23 and reports from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on June 16 stated she tested positive for the variant.

However, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told news agency PTI on June 17 that a woman tested positive for a ‘different variant’ and refused to give details.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday (June 21) said that the state has reported 21 cases of the Delta plus variant. Of these, nine were from Jalgaon, seven from Mumbai and one each from Sindhudurg, Thane and Palgarh districts.

“Since May 15, 7,500 samples have been taken in which about 21 cases of delta plus have been found,” Tope said, adding that the vaccination status and travel history of the patients are being ascertained.

Kerala government officials told PTI on Monday that the presence of the Delta plus variant has been found in samples collected from Palakkad and Pathanamth districts. The officials added the authorities have taken stringent measures in these areas to prevent its further spread.

In Palakkad, two people have been found infected with the variant while one case has been reported in Pathanamthitta.

Last week, the Centre had said that the Delta Plus is "a variant of interest", not "a variant of concern".

"Delta Plus is a variant of interest, but not a variant of concern. It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern, in which there is adverse consequence to humanity. As per data available in the public domain, this variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody. We will scientifically study and learn more about this variant," NITI Aayog's Member Health, Dr VK Paul, said at a Health Ministry press meet.

The new variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody, he informed, adding that the government will study and learn more about the variant.

"The new variant was found outside India and we have to found out its presence, spread and way of spread in the country. INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia) will keep a constant watch on the new variant and find out its harmful effects," he added.