DNA Explainer: What are Electoral Bonds that was termed 'unconstitutional' by Supreme Court?

Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explained: What are Electoral Bonds that was termed 'unconstitutional' by Supreme Court?

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

Why SC scrapped electoral bonds scheme: Key points to know

'Play some domestic matches': Fans react to Shubman Gill's batting failure in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explained: What are Electoral Bonds that was termed 'unconstitutional' by Supreme Court?

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

Most Player of the Match awards for Mumbai Indians

8 animals that hate humans

Fastest players to 12000 T20 runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet superstar who worked in over 540 films, net worth is Rs 581 crore, his mother is popular on social media, he is..

Meet Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection from family, marriage ended after..

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Darr

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What are Electoral Bonds that was termed 'unconstitutional' by Supreme Court?

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the scheme is violative of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

In a landmark judgment that will have wide ramifications, it ordered the State Bank of India to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud delivered two separate and unanimous verdicts on the pleas challenging the scheme, delivering a major blow to the central government.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the scheme is violative of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution.

The bench said the fundamental right to privacy also includes citizens’ right to political privacy and affiliation.

It also held as invalid the amendments made in various laws, including the Representation of Peoples Act and the Income Tax laws.

It directed that the issuing bank shall stop issuance of electoral bonds and the State Bank of India shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission.

The top court had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict in the matter.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

What are electoral bonds?

1. An Electoral Bond would be a bearer instrument like a Promissory Note and an interest-free banking instrument. A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India will be eligible to purchase the bond.

2. Electoral bond would be issued/purchased for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 1,00,00,000 from the specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI).

3. The purchaser would be allowed to buy an electoral bond(s) only on due fulfilment of all the extant KYC norms and by making payment from a bank account. It will not carry the name of the payee. Electoral Bonds would have a life of only 15 days during which they can be used for making donations only to the political parties registered under section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than 1%  of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or a Legislative Assembly.

4. The bonds under the Scheme shall be available for purchase for 10 days each in January, April, July and October, as may be specified by the Central Government. An additional period of 30 days shall be specified by the Central Government in the year of the General election to the House of People.

5. The bond shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a designated bank account with the authorised bank.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Farmers' Protest: Why are farmers demanding India's withdrawal from WTO?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE