Wild Saala: Urvashi Rautela-Akhil Akkineni burn the internet with their sexy dance moves in Agent's song, watch

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni burned the internet with their sizzling hot dance moves in their new song Wild Saala from the film Agent. The actress took to Instagram and dropped the clips from their music video.

Her sexy dance moves raised the temperature as she can be seen flaunting her toned body in a tube top along with a miniskirt and boots. Sharing the video, Urvashi wrote, “Get ready to go ballistic in theatres with this WILD SAALA @akkineniakhil @mammootty. The Highly Energetic #WildSaala from #AGENT is out now!”

Netizens reacted to the song, one of them wrote, “Urvashi is on fire,” the second one said, “Urvashi ma'am queen of Bollywood.” The third one said, “Urvashi is just wow. Earlier, the makers of the movie Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, unveiled the trailer of the film. Akhil is presented in a first-of-its-kind power-packed role as a spy who is daring, dashing, and wild. He gets into the action when it's required and everything, we see on screen is just wow.

Akhil spellbinds with his stunts and wild performance. His character is hyperactive which brings freshness to the narrative. The film will be released on April 28, 2023.

Superstar Mammootty and Dino Morea are great value addition, wherein Sakshi Vaidya appeared stunning in the romantic episodes. The trailer advocates the kind of action we are going to witness on screen. Rasool Ellore captured every frame so stylishly and Hip Hop Thamizha`s music is another big asset. The production values are of Hollywood standard.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla took care of the art department. Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film. (With inputs from ANI)