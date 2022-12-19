Why Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone was chosen to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar

Deepika Padukone revealing the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France took place on December 18 and became one of the most thrilling football finals in the history of the tournament. Another highlight of the World Cup final was the stellar gold trophy, which was lifted by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

What was historic about the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar was the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the stunning trophy ahead of the football tournament final, making her the first Indian to do so in the history of FIFA.

Deepika Padukone, who is one of India’s biggest global ambassadors, was alongside FIFA legend and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas Fernandez when she revealed the trophy from a Louis Vuitton trunk, presenting the gold trophy in all its glory.

Why did Deepika Padukone unveil the FIFA WC 2022 trophy?

Actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen on the big screen in Pathaan, was chosen to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar because she is the global ambassador for the luxury clothing and accessories brand Louis Vuitton in May this year.

Louis Vuitton has been a partner for the FIFA World Cup since 2010 but has often been silent in its support. Due to its backing of the football world cup for the past ten decades, its global ambassador – Deepika Padukone – was chosen to unveil the trophy on December 18, ahead of Argentina vs France final.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled as an important part of the pre-match ceremonies, marking the last day of the global football tournament. The trophy weighs over 6 kg and is made up of 18-karat gold and malachite.

Deepika Padukone has recently been embroiled in a controversy surrounding her latest song Besharam Rang, where she can be seen wearing a “saffron” bikini, with many Hindu groups and politicians alleging that she is hurting religious sentiments.

