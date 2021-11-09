'What if you redefined what success looks like': Samantha Prabhu's cryptic post goes VIRAL

‘The Family Man season 2’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently shared an inspiring story and urged parents to not worry about their daughter’s marriage, has shared another cryptic article on social media.

Samantha Prabhu on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a quote written by Jamie Varon who is a Los Angeles-based author. The quote read, “How about you don’t have to build empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?”

It further stated, “What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?”

Earlier, Samantha had shared an article that was posted by Rani Rampal who is the captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey team on Instagram. The article was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and more confident. It stated, “Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in October 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony, announced their separation on October 2 this year. They shared the news with their fans through a post on social media.