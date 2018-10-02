Week after car crash, renowned violinist Balabhaskar succumbs to his injuries at Kerala hospital; fans pay tribute

Noted violinist and musician Balabhaskar succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kerala on Tuesday. The 40-year-old was battling for his life after a fatal car crash a week ago. His 2-year-old daughter Tejaswi Bala was killed in the car accident near Thiruvananthapuram.

The musician was being treated at Ananthapuri Hospital Thiruvananthapuram. According to latest media reports, the renowned violinist breathed his last at 12:50 am on Tuesday.

THE FATAL ACCIDENT

According to people close to Balabhaskar's family, the violinist and his family were on the way back from Thrissur where they had gone to visit the famous Vadakkum Nathan Temple, when their Toyota MUV met with the accident on September 25.

Police reports have blamed the driver, who dozed off and the car hit a tree nearby. Soon, highway police were alerted, then immediately rushed to the scene.

Even though the victims were soon transported to a nearby hospital, Tejaswi Bala could not be saved.

The violinist has serious spinal injuries, and the medical team is planning to do surgical procedures to save his life.

THE CHILD PRODIGY

At the age of 12, Balabhaskar composed songs for the film Mangalya Pallakku and emerged as the youngest person to score tunes for a Malayalam film.

Born on July 10, 1978 to CK Unni and Shanthakumari in Thiruvananthapuram, Balabhaskar Chandran was brought up in a family rich with a musical culture. His mother, who is a retired Sanskrit Professor at Trivandrum Music College, adapted his name from his grandfather, late Bhaskara Panicker, who was a great Nadaswara Vidwan. The celebrated violinist created revolution in concept of instrumental fusion.

FANS MOURN THE MUSICAL GENIUS

Legion of fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disbelief over the sad news.

At present, the condition of Balabhaskar's wife is still not known. At the time of teh accident, she was said to be critical and treated for her injuries.