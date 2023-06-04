Watch: Shark Tank India Season 3 witty promo, netizens say 'bring back Ashneer Grover'

The third season of Shark Tank India applications is now open. A humorous promo on the advantages of nepotism in the corporate world and how not everyone has it.

Shark Tank Season 3: New Promo



The new promo takes place at an awards ceremony where Yogendra Tikku, a businessman is being recognised for his achievements. He records the 'challenges' he overcame in the early stages of his career, which he started with lakhs of rupees handed to him by his father and uncles.

His surroundings became a little perplexed as to whether his success is in any way self-made. At the occasion, a server tells the camera that, in contrast to the awardee, not everyone receives financial support from family members. Shark Tank is a wonderful location to start for such people.

Netizens have shared hilarious comments after watching the new promo of Shark Tank India Season 3. A user asks, "Ashneer sir to nahi ayange abhi iss show me", "Bring back @ashneer.grover sir the real Shark, the craze is missing without him," another user said. "Ruko zara sabar karo," comments a user on Instagram.

Shark Tank Season 3: Registration process

The registration process will begin on June 3rd only on Sony LIV. Sharks have reportedly invested an incredible 80 crore across 103 firms over the past two seasons.

Register on Shark Tank India 3 if you have a game-changing idea, an established business, or a prototype that is ready to go.

