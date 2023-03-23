Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Nani dances with Ravi Teja to Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam, netizens say 'both self-made stars'

After launching the mass dance anthem Dhoom Dhaam in Mumbai. Nani and Ravi Teja danced to the Telugu version of the song and set the internet on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

Watch: Nani dances with Ravi Teja to Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam, netizens say 'both self-made stars'
Nani-Ravi Teja

South star Nani is all set to make his mark with his pan-India entertainer Dasara. After grand trailer launch in Lucknow, and the music launch in Mumbai, two superstars, Nani and Ravi Teja danced to rowdy mass anthem – Dhoom Dhaam (Telugu version).

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, The Hindi version of Dhoom Dhaam is an out-and-out high-energy, dance track with uptempo beats. The song received a massive positive reception and drove audiences into a frenzy, not surprising since the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

The biggest viral reel is the collaboration of Nani with another South star Ravi Teja. Nani uploaded a reel where he is seen dancing on the hook step with Ravi Teja, The actor posted the video with the caption, "Bhai se miloge tho ek step toh bantha hai." 

Here is the post

Several netizens enjoyed their collaboration on the song. A user called the duo, "next big things in Indias." Another user wrote, "Two self-made stars and immensely talented actors of Telugu cinema." A netizen added, "aww cuties." 

Currently, Nani arrived in the Tiger Capital of India i.e Nagpur for the promotions. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of his film. After making a dhamkedhaar entry in Lucknow and Mumbai, the actor was seen arriving in Nagpur on a tractor, leaving his fans stunned.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best-kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K crystals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.