Watch: Nani dances with Ravi Teja to Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam, netizens say 'both self-made stars'

Nani-Ravi Teja

South star Nani is all set to make his mark with his pan-India entertainer Dasara. After grand trailer launch in Lucknow, and the music launch in Mumbai, two superstars, Nani and Ravi Teja danced to rowdy mass anthem – Dhoom Dhaam (Telugu version).

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, The Hindi version of Dhoom Dhaam is an out-and-out high-energy, dance track with uptempo beats. The song received a massive positive reception and drove audiences into a frenzy, not surprising since the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

The biggest viral reel is the collaboration of Nani with another South star Ravi Teja. Nani uploaded a reel where he is seen dancing on the hook step with Ravi Teja, The actor posted the video with the caption, "Bhai se miloge tho ek step toh bantha hai."

Here is the post

Several netizens enjoyed their collaboration on the song. A user called the duo, "next big things in Indias." Another user wrote, "Two self-made stars and immensely talented actors of Telugu cinema." A netizen added, "aww cuties."

Currently, Nani arrived in the Tiger Capital of India i.e Nagpur for the promotions. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of his film. After making a dhamkedhaar entry in Lucknow and Mumbai, the actor was seen arriving in Nagpur on a tractor, leaving his fans stunned.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best-kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.