Watch: Mouni Roy's 'oops moment' in short dress caught on camera, video goes viral

Mouni Roy is one of the most alluring and sensuous actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. She often shares her sizzling pictures and videos on Instagram. However, one of her recent videos went viral on social media in which the actress was seen in a short multi-coloured printed dress after returning from her short fashionable stint at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Though the Made in China actress looked ravishing hot in her dress, she appeared uncomfortable and was seen trying to cover her legs when she posed for pictures with the paparazzi. The video, shared by the Instagram account Instant Bollywood, has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy impressed the audiences with her power-packed performance as the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness, in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra last year. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022, earning Rs 430 crore gross worldwide.



For the unversed, the actress made her Bollywood debut as the leading actress opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold based on India's first win in Hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London. Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta also starred in prominent roles.

Last year, Roy, who made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was also seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5. Her co-judges in the show were choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and actress Sonali Bendre.

2022 was extra special for Mouni as she tied the knot with the Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Bengali and Malayali ceremonies on January 27 last year in Goa. Several actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, and others attended her wedding festivities.



