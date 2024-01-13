Headlines

Warning 2 trailer: Gippy Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh back to take revenge, fans call it ‘masterpiece'

Gippy Grewal impresses with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of Warning 2.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

After delivering the first Rs 100 crore hit for an Indian Punjabi film, Gippy Grewal is now set to impress everyone again in an action-packed avatar in his upcoming movie Warning 2. After weaving a thrilling narrative of suspense, revenge, and edgy action in 2021, the team behind the Warning franchise has dropped a taut and gritty trailer of the sequel.

On January 13, the makers of Warning 2 shared an intriguing and action-packed trailer of Gippy Grewal and Prince Kanwaljith Singh-starrer. The trailer gives a peek into another riveting tale of revenge and retribution. The trailer shows some enticing action sequences with comedy sequences in the mix adding to the entertainment quotient of the film. Not only this, apart from action, bloodshed, and comedy, the film's trailer also gives an insight into the emotional quotient of the film towards the end. Jasmine Bhasin will also be seen sharing the screen with Gippy Grewal in the movie. 

Netizens expressed their excitement for the film and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "Gippy Grewal has done amazing acting. Can literally see it's a masterpiece." Another wrote, "What a trailer, absolutely masterpiece." Another user wrote, "Another blockbuster for Gippy Grewal loading." Another fan commented, "One of the finest trailers from Punjabi film industry." Another wrote, "proud to see Punjabi cinema at this level." 
 
Gippy Grewal who has also penned and co-produced the film says, "It is an extremely exciting moment for me and for everyone involved in the making of Warning 2 to finally unveil its trailer. We have received an overwhelming response so far and we are hoping that the same amount of love and appreciation will be extended to the film when it releases."
 
Siddharth Anand Kumar - Sr. VP of Films & Events - Saregama India Ltd says, "Yoodlee Films is very happy to be associated with a film that will prove to be a landmark in Punjabi cinema. It has exceptional production values, great performances,  stunning action, and powerful writing. The trailer is just a glimpse of the massive entertainer we have strived to create for the loyal fans of the franchise."  

Director Amar Hundal who also helmed the 2021 release agrees and adds, "The challenge was to outdo what we had achieved in the first film. As is quite visible in the trailer, we have managed to do that. Warning 2 has been made on an even grander scale and will thoroughly entertain audiences who have patiently waited for a sequel."  
 
Directed by  Amar Hundal, stars Gippy Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Jasmin Bhasin, and Raghveer Boli. The film is co-produced by Saregama India’s Yoodlee Films & Humble Motion Pictures and is all set to release on February 2, 2024. 

