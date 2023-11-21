Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

"My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding", Vir Das said after his International Emmy win.

Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for the Best Comedy Series for his Netflix special Vir Das Landing at the 51st International Emmy Awards 2023 held in New York on November 20 (November 21 morning in India). The comedian has said that winning the prestigious award is a milestone for the entire Indian comedy.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and joy saying, "This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there."

Vir Das Landing is a comedy special i.e. an unscripted stand up comedy show where the comedian talks about his life and experiences. It is streaming on Netflix worldwide. Its official synopsis reads, "Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special."

It was a tie in Das' category as Derry Girls - Season 3 from United Kingdom also won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series. The Boss from Argentina and La Flamme from France were the two other shows nominated for this category.



