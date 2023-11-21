Headlines

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Apple iPhone 16 Pro likely to get bigger display, 5x optical zoom like Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

India's most expensive party, guests of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrived in private jets, the party costs...

Meet Microsoft chief with Rs 450 crore salary, hiring ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with Rs 4167 crore net worth, he is...

Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Apple iPhone 16 Pro likely to get bigger display, 5x optical zoom like Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

India's most expensive party, guests of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrived in private jets, the party costs...

9 motivational quotes by Irrfan Khan

Inside photos from Isha Ambani's twins' first birthday party

Amazing physical transformations of popular child actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

"My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding", Vir Das said after his International Emmy win.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for the Best Comedy Series for his Netflix special Vir Das Landing at the 51st International Emmy Awards 2023 held in New York on November 20 (November 21 morning in India). The comedian has said that winning the prestigious award is a milestone for the entire Indian comedy.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and joy saying, "This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream.  Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there."

Vir Das Landing is a comedy special i.e. an unscripted stand up comedy show where the comedian talks about his life and experiences. It is streaming on Netflix worldwide. Its official synopsis reads, "Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special."

It was a tie in Das' category as Derry Girls - Season 3 from United Kingdom also won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series. The Boss from Argentina and La Flamme from France were the two other shows nominated for this category.

READ | Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunrise timings in different cities for Usha Arghya

Meet India cricketer, acted in 3 flop films, Sachin, Ganguly's teammate, played 3 World Cups, once destroyed Pakistan...

IND vs AUS: Google Doodle celebrates and wishes good luck to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finalists

Unbelievable twist: Bear joins skipping session with girl, video is viral

'As I've stated, we are a...', Gautam Gambhir's response to India's World Cup 2023 final defeat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE