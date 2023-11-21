Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Ankita Lokhande broke down in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 as she remembered her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away three years earlier.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen sharing screen space together in the popular ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta. The two became so close during the shoot that they started dating and their relationship lasted for seven years. In the Bigg Boss 17 episode telecast on Monday, the actress was seen discussing about the late actor with Munawar Faruqui.

It began when the stand-up comedian said a shayari on heartbroken people and Ankita asked him to stop as she said, "Mat bol yeh saari cheezein, woh hit karti hain buri tareeke se (Don't say all these things, they hit badly). But I like what you said." Ankita then started singing Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega song from Sushant's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Munawar then shared that he saw the special screening of the 2016 film at the Yash Raj Studios and that was the only time he met Sushant. Ankita then shared her grief, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, THA, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh theek hai normal ho gaya hai, pehle bahut ajeeb lagta tha. Vicky ka bhi dost tha na Sushant toh ab voh nahi raha is duniya mein, that is the most worst feeling (When I use the word 'was' for him, I feel so strange. I mean, now it's okay, it's normal, but it wasn't earlier. Sushant was Vicky's friend also and when I realise that he is no more, that is the most worst feeling)."

The stand-up comedian then asked Ankita if she knows 'exactly what went wrong' with Sushant. Ankita said yes and added, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it’s difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He went into a relationship with the actress Rhea Chakraborty after his breakup with Ankita.