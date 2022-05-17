Vikram: Suriya's photo from sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer breaks the internet

Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter

Vikram is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema as it stars three biggest names from South film industries namely Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. With three superstars already in the film, the film's cast has just got much bigger and better with Suriya playing a cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Though Lokesh wanted Suriya's pivotal cameo in the action thriller to be a surprise for the audience, there had been several leaks from the movie's sets and rumours about him featuring in the film. Thus, the acclaimed filmmaker himself confirmed Suriya to be a part of the film at the grand audio and trailer launch event held on Sunday in Chennai.

And now, a picture from Suriya's sets of Vikram is breaking the internet. Shared by entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter account, the photo shows Suriya in a black shirt paired with blue jeans. Since the trailer launch on Sunday, fans had been trying to locate Suriya in the trailer as the 2-minute 38-second clip doesn't show his face.

Vikram is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has delivered box office blockbusters such as Maanagaram starring Sri and Regina Cassandra, Kaithi starring Karthi and Narain, and Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. All three films are being remade in Bollywood.



From the action-packed trailer, it is evident that Vikram will be one bombastic, entertaining rollercoaster ride. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, backed by Kamal Haasan's own production company Raaj Kamal Films International, and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, releases in cinemas worldwide on June 3.

With Suriya, Kamal, Fahadh, and Vijay coming together on the big screen, it will be a mass hysteria for the cinephiles and thus, the action-thriller is expected to shatter all the existing box office records.