Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: 'I'm sorry for…'

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj fans after he likes a video about their rumoured tiff.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

 Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently took to his Twitter and shared an apology for liking a video about Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s rumoured tiff. He also requested the fans to stop wasting energy commenting about his 'silly mistake' and start celebrating Leo. 

On Sunday, Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter and shared a long note apologizing to Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fans for liking a video about their rumoured tiff and asked the fans to stop wasting their energy on commenting about it and start celebrating the Leo.

The filmmaker wrote, “Dear Vijay sir fans, Loki fans … sorry for the confusion without even seeing the msg, the context or the content of the video or the tweet, by just seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video! 
cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !” 

He added, “Am also eagerly awaiting the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay sir’s Leo .. by impulse, I just liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview, like the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also …. My bad! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both cases! Should have been careful! Sorry.” 

Vignesh Shivan further expressed apology for his ‘silly mistake’ and wrote, “So it’s a silly mistake from my side! And I express my apologies to all the good Thalapathy fans across the globe waiting to see the blockbuster movie on 19th October with the same excitement as well! So please stop wasting ur time commenting more about this silly mistake and start celebrating LEO and all the good work that’s been put into it! God bless JaiHindh.” 

Vignesh Shivan earlier liked a now-deleted tweet which read, “@Dir Lokesh sir, We all know what happened between you and @actorvijay after #NaaReady song release and we clearly know why would you have to remove #Leo hashtag and to not to use #Vijay's name in any of your promotions after that…” 

After Vignesh Shivan liked the tweet, the user who wrote the tweet, reshared it and wrote, “#Leo In the picture  @Dir_Lokesh and  @actorvijay what is the reason why they first liked and then deleted my comment which highlighted the bitter incident between them both  @VigneshShivN  knowing the truth...” 

Netizens thanked Vignesh Shivan for clarifying it. One of the comments read, “Thanks for the clarification, sir.” Another wrote, “No worries na! That particular user Sathyan has a habit of abusing 
@actorvijay  and @ikamalhaasan’s family members and spreading fake news about those two is his job 24x7 - the same holds true for the majority of the Rajinikanth fans. There was another audio circulating this morning where a senior Rajinikanth fan was abusing #ThalapathyVijay’s wife. They are all seriously depressed due to #Leo’s massive business.” Another fan commented, “IGNORE NEGATIVITY brother, Your profile, your likes, and your reposts, we know about your love and respect for your fellow artists so no need to explain yourself for some unwanted hatred in social media.” 

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is one of the much-awaited films of the year starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19.

