Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi's film

Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon-starrer Viduthalai 1 has been directed by the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Credit: Twitter

Following a successful theatrical run, Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre’s film Viduthalai 1 is all set to premiere on the online streaming platform Zee5 on April 28.

Directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the Tamil period crime drama Viduthalai Part 1 was released in the theatres on March 31. Soori and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film received extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. 

Earlier, comedian Soori, who is currently riding high over positive reviews for his film Viduthalai - Part 1, opened up on the incident at the Rohini Theatre in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai where two ticket checkers allegedly denied the right to watch a movie to a tribal family.

Talking about it, Soori said, "Theater is equal for all. It is wrong for Rohini Theater not to allow tribal people to watch the film. I feel sad that they are not allowed inside the theatre."

"A case has been registered under IPC section 341 r/w 3(1) (x 1v) SC/ST Act, 1989," the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) Police. The theatre claimed that the family had come to watch a movie that was censored U/A by the authorities and as per the law, children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch the movie.

Meanwhile, talking about Viduthalai - Part 1, helmed by known Indian director Vetrimaran, the film marked Soori’s debut as a lead actor after 25 years in the Tamil film industry. Talking about his debut as the lead actor, Soori said, "I am sure that the film Viduthalai, in which I am the hero, will make all the people happy. I will continue to play not only the Hero but also all the stories."

Soori’s fans were also seen celebrating the actor’s debut as the lead actor outside the theatre premises and also offered milk and put garlands over the actor’s poster. The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. (With inputs from ANI)

