Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's film surpasses Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, earns Rs 16.2 crore

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2: After getting a good start on day one, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu earned Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on day 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's film surpasses Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, earns Rs 16.2 crore
File Photo

Thalapathy Vijay's family drama Varisu is still marching ahead of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Varisu earned around Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on its second day. Vairsu marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut and released on January 11. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. Varisu had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2 

After getting a good start on day one, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu earned Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on day 2. The film was released on Wednesday and is emerging on top in the high-octane Pongal clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

READ | Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna records highest opening ever, earns Rs 32 crore

All about Varisu 

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. 

READ | Here's how you can buy a cheap iPhone, know top 5 tips to save money

What do trade experts have to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Trade experts predict the film will build strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewhere between Rs 75-80 crore in the period. 

The release of the Hindi and Telugu-dubbed versions today is expected to help the films' earning as well. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.