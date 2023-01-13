Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's film surpasses Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, earns Rs 16.2 crore

File Photo

Thalapathy Vijay's family drama Varisu is still marching ahead of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Varisu earned around Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on its second day. Vairsu marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut and released on January 11. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. Varisu had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2

After getting a good start on day one, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu earned Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on day 2. The film was released on Wednesday and is emerging on top in the high-octane Pongal clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

All about Varisu

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them.

What do trade experts have to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Trade experts predict the film will build strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewhere between Rs 75-80 crore in the period.

The release of the Hindi and Telugu-dubbed versions today is expected to help the films' earning as well.