HD Kumaraswamy breaks his silence on Prajwal Revanna's loss in Hassan: 'People have shown...'

HD Kumaraswamy has opened up on NDA's performance in Karnataka, including

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and candidate HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya has said we have got the expected results and people have shown that JD(S) is still alive in Karnataka. Addressing the media, he conveyed, "JD(S) has got the expected results, except Hassan's result. Although we are not happy with Hassan's results, but overall the result we got, was expected. Because of our small mistakes, we have lost more 4-5 seats in the state."

He further said, "People have shown Congress that JD(S) is still alive in Karnataka." Since the counting is underway, as per the official trends of the Election Commission of India, Prajwal Revvana, who has been accused of rape, the JD(S) candidate from Hassan's seat is trailing by a margin of around 40,000 votes.

Shreyas M Patel of the Indian National Congress is in the lead and the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Gangadhar Bahujan is in the third position.

The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency was represented by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda from 1991 to 1994, 1998 to 1999 and again from 2004 and 2014. This constituency comprises Hassan district and Kaduru Taluk in Chikmagaluru district.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is leading from the Mandya seat with a huge margin of 2,82,056 votes.

Overall, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is crossing the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 239 seats and winning two seats. The NDA is leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

