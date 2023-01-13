Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Here's how you can buy a cheap iPhone, know top 5 tips to save money

Today, we will tell you about some ways in which you can buy a cheap iPhone at a relatively reduced rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Here's how you can buy a cheap iPhone, know top 5 tips to save money
File Photo

Buying or using an iPhone is a status symbol. Everyone wants to be the one to use the iPhone and enjoy its perks, however, the iPhone's price range is so high that it is difficult for the masses to afford it. The latest iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at upwards of a whopping Rs 1,50,000. This amount is equal to some people's few months' savings so buying an iPhone becomes difficult. 

But, fret not. Today, we will tell you about some ways in which you can buy a cheap iPhone at a relatively reduced rate. 

How to buy a cheap iPhone: Top tips to help you save money 

Opt for the SE model 

The flagship iPhone device comes at an exorbitant rate but the iPhone SE model launched by Apple is supposed to be a budget-friendly smartphone. It is a great device to begin your journey into the Apple ecosystem and enjoy all the perks of an iPhone at a reduced rate. 

READ | Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount, check details

Opt for an older model 

It is great to be able to buy the latest iPhone launched, however, if your budget is limited, opt to buy an older model of the iPhone. This will help you enjoy the iPhone with not much difference in performance. 

Buy during a sale 

Save money by buying an iPhone during a sale. Several online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc offer great discounts and offers on iPhones. 

READ | Makar Sankranti 2023: Know date, do's and don'ts to follow for International Kite Festival 2023 Gujarat

Trade in your old phone 

Use Apple's trade-in to get an instant discount while buying an iPhone. Apple allows buyers to sell their old phones and get instant discounts while buying a new one. 

Opt for a renewed iPhone 

If you are tight on the budget, you can always go for a renewed iPhone. Unlike second-hand models, these phones go through checks and necessary replacements to make sure that while you are buying a renewed phone, it feels new. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.