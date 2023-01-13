Here's how you can buy a cheap iPhone, know top 5 tips to save money

File Photo

Buying or using an iPhone is a status symbol. Everyone wants to be the one to use the iPhone and enjoy its perks, however, the iPhone's price range is so high that it is difficult for the masses to afford it. The latest iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at upwards of a whopping Rs 1,50,000. This amount is equal to some people's few months' savings so buying an iPhone becomes difficult.

But, fret not. Today, we will tell you about some ways in which you can buy a cheap iPhone at a relatively reduced rate.

How to buy a cheap iPhone: Top tips to help you save money

Opt for the SE model

The flagship iPhone device comes at an exorbitant rate but the iPhone SE model launched by Apple is supposed to be a budget-friendly smartphone. It is a great device to begin your journey into the Apple ecosystem and enjoy all the perks of an iPhone at a reduced rate.

READ | Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount, check details

Opt for an older model

It is great to be able to buy the latest iPhone launched, however, if your budget is limited, opt to buy an older model of the iPhone. This will help you enjoy the iPhone with not much difference in performance.

Buy during a sale

Save money by buying an iPhone during a sale. Several online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc offer great discounts and offers on iPhones.

READ | Makar Sankranti 2023: Know date, do's and don'ts to follow for International Kite Festival 2023 Gujarat

Trade in your old phone

Use Apple's trade-in to get an instant discount while buying an iPhone. Apple allows buyers to sell their old phones and get instant discounts while buying a new one.

Opt for a renewed iPhone

If you are tight on the budget, you can always go for a renewed iPhone. Unlike second-hand models, these phones go through checks and necessary replacements to make sure that while you are buying a renewed phone, it feels new.