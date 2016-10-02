Unknown person files IT return in Kareena Kapoor's name

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has approached the police alleging that someone has filed the income tax return for the financial year 2015-16 in her name online without her knowledge.

Police have registered a case of 'identity theft' under the Information Technology Act and are probing further.

"Kareena's chartered accountant Pradeep Thakkar lodged a complaint in this regard with the cyber crime cell yesterday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Sachin Patil said.

As per the complaint, unidentified person(s) seemed to have got her PAN and her password for filing the return online on the IT website, Patil told PTI.

The culprit then uploaded a bogus income return in her name, he added.

The actress noticed this when accessing her account with the IT department and asked her chartered accountant to file a complaint.

Police have registered a case under section 419 of IPC (cheating) and section 66-C (identity theft) of the IT Act.