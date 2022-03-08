Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee killed while defending country amid war with Russia

On Sunday, the Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee lost his life while fighting against Russia forces in order to protect his country. As per the TSN television news service and the Odesa International Film Festival, the actor was just 33 years old.

According to Deadline, the actor had joined the Territorial Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last week in order to defend his country from ongoing war. On Saturday, the actor had shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING !!!”.

Take a look:

His fans are heartbroken after hearing this news. The have been sharing his pictures on social media with emotional captions.

Meanwhile, the family of Sainikhesh Ravichandran, an Indian student who has joined the pro-Ukrainian militia Georgian National Legion, is understandably worried and anguished. Hailing from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Ravichandran is a student of the National Aerospace University in Ukraine's Kharkiv and is said to have volunteered to undergo training and joined the forces that are fighting against Russia.

When contacted, his mother, Jhansi Lakshmi told WION that she last spoke to him around five days ago. However, she added that their family was extremely anguished and not in a position to divulge any further.

According to reports, Indian Intelligence officials had recently visited the family residence near Thudiyalur, in Tamil Nadu's western district Coimbatore and apprised them of the boy having joined the Ukraine forces.

It is being said that the 21-year-old had been keen to join the Indian Armed Forces when he was in his home country. Even his social media profile shows pictures of personnel dressed in military combat gear, brandishing an assault rifle. There are also other pictures doing the rounds on social media, which seem to show the Indian student posing with the Ukrainian forces, all dressed in Military combat gear. However, WION could not independently verify the authenticity of these pictures of the boy in military fatigues.