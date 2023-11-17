Headlines

This rapper grew up in slums, started singing at 12, now charges Rs 25 lakh per show, owns jewellery worth crores

This rapper, who grew up in slums, started singing at 12 and now charges Rs 25 lakh per show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Indian rappers are taking over the music industry today. From Honey Singh, and Badshah to Raftaar, many rappers have started from 0 and made their name in the industry. Another such rapper started as a Qawwali singer and is now one of the most popular rappers with a huge fan following. 

This Indian rapper used to live in slums in Pune. He started his journey by singing Qwaali’s at the age of 12 and wrote his first song when he was in class 8th. He is none other than MC Stan

Born as Altaf Shaikh, on August 30, 1999, in the slum areas of Pune to a Muslim family, MC Stan is one of the most popular Indian rappers who enjoys a huge fan following. He started singing qawwali at the age of 12. His brother introduced him to hip-hop when he was around 12 or 13. He was much influenced by the hip-hop culture and before venturing into rapping, he used to do beatboxing. He first rose to fame with his songs Wata and Khuja Mat. He then worked with a number of popular rappers like Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, and more. 

The rapper considers Eminem as his idol. MC Stan got himself this stage name after Eminem released his single, named Stan. As MC noticed that Eminem's fans have started calling themselves Stan, he found it to be an apt name for his music career ahead.

The rapper now enjoys a huge fan following of 10.5 million followers on Instagram. The rapper also has his own YouTube channel with 9.15 million subscribers. He also participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and emerged to be the winner beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakre.

MC Stan is one of the bankable rappers in India. He reportedly earned Rs 1.58 crore through his stint in Bigg Boss. According to TOI, the rapper has net worth between Rs 15-20 crore. Not only this, he reportedly dons a necklace with Rs 1.5 crore. According to reports, the rapper earns Rs 25 lakh per show. 

The rapper has now collaborated with another popular rapper Ikka for their new song titled Urvashi. The song is set to release today (November 17). Sharing the poster of the song, the rapper wrote, “URVASHI" take it easy. #Urvashi Releasing on 17th November #tseries #BhushanKumar sir @tseries.official @sanjoyd @agam.mann@azeem.mann ONLY LOVE GETS REPLY.”

