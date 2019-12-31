'There is no feud between Manju Warrier and me': Dileep on working with ex-wife again

After marrying for more than 15 years, one of the most loved couples of Malayalam Cinema, Dileep and Manju Warrier got separated. The estranged couple got married in the year 1998 and divorced in 2015. A year after that, Dileep married his co-star of many films Kavya Madhavan and they also welcomed a baby girl in 2018. While, on the other hand, Maju returned to acting after 15 long years in 2014.

For the uninitiated, Dileep and Manju have shared screen space in many films namely Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Kudamattam, Sallapam and Thooval Kottaram, all in the 90s. Recently, during an interaction with Manorama, when Dileep was asked if he will work with Manju ever again, the actor stated, "If there is no one better than Manju to play that character, (I will). There is no feud between Manju and me."

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Dileep was caught up in an ongoing case where he was allegedly accused of having his hand in abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress. Soon after that, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed by many female actors of Malayalam Cinema.

When quizzed about the association, Dileep said, "I have high regards for them. All of them have acted with me. I wish them well and all happiness. What else can I say?"

On the work front, Dileep's latest release is My Santa which hit the screens earlier this month. His upcoming films are Keshu Ee Veedinde Naatan and Professor Dinkan which is releasing in 3D.