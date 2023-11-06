The Railway Men trailer: Kay Kay, Madhavan battle poison gas, system's apathy to save thousands amid Bhopal gas tragedy

The Railway Men trailer gives a glimpse of how ordinary unsung heroes saved countless lives in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The official trailer of Netflix’s upcoming limited series The Railway Men was released by the streaming platform on Monday morning. The series focuses on an untold story from Bhopal gas tragedy where four men came together to save thousands of lives of people trapped in the city right in the aftermath of gas leak from the Union Carbide factory. The trailer has recieved praise from all corners with fans applauding the strong ensemble cast.

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Bhopal of 1984 in the days before the deadly gas tragedy. We see Kay Kay Menon, a senior official with the railways, Babil Khan, a newrecruit under him, and Divyenndu, a railway police officer, going about their lives. Then, the deadly gas leak happens and the city is cut off from the rest of the country. Together, these three devise a plan to evacuate people out of Bhopal to save their lives. Their only hope is R Madhavan, a senior railway officer who seems to be the only one focusing on evacuation.

Madhavan must fight a communication chasm and an indifferent administration as he attempts to somehow get help to the band of saviours in Bhopal and aid their efforts to save thousands of lives. The show’s synopsis reads: “A tale of the unsung heroes, whose sacrifice and resilience saved thousands of lives, on a night that changed Bhopal forever.”

The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Sunny Hinduja, Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. The trailer received a stellar response from the fans. One comment read, “This Stellar Cast is Itself more than enough to watch.” Another wrote, “All OG actors in one webseries.” Many others said they were eagerly waiting for the show. “This is going to be heart shaking emotional rollercoaster,” read one comment. The four-episode series has been directed by Shiv Rawail and will premiere on Netflix on November 18.