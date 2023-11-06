Headlines

Where do IAS officers get training? Know institution's fees, courses, trainee officer's salary

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

The Railway Men trailer: Kay Kay, Madhavan battle poison gas, system's apathy to save thousands amid Bhopal gas tragedy

Virat Kohli receives golden bat on 35th birthday after record-equalling century at Eden Gardens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Eliminated Bangladesh playing for pride against Sri Lanka

Where do IAS officers get training? Know institution's fees, courses, trainee officer's salary

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

7 nutritious morning drinks to fuel your day

7 Rarest cattle breeds in the world

7 Toughest exams in the World

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

The Railway Men trailer: Kay Kay, Madhavan battle poison gas, system's apathy to save thousands amid Bhopal gas tragedy

Bollywood's biggest flop actor today has 9 consecutive flops, only one hit ever, this star kid still has 200-crore film

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Railway Men trailer: Kay Kay, Madhavan battle poison gas, system's apathy to save thousands amid Bhopal gas tragedy

The Railway Men trailer gives a glimpse of how ordinary unsung heroes saved countless lives in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The official trailer of Netflix’s upcoming limited series The Railway Men was released by the streaming platform on Monday morning. The series focuses on an untold story from Bhopal gas tragedy where four men came together to save thousands of lives of people trapped in the city right in the aftermath of gas leak from the Union Carbide factory. The trailer has recieved praise from all corners with fans applauding the strong ensemble cast.

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Bhopal of 1984 in the days before the deadly gas tragedy. We see Kay Kay Menon, a senior official with the railways, Babil Khan, a newrecruit under him, and Divyenndu, a railway police officer, going about their lives. Then, the deadly gas leak happens and the city is cut off from the rest of the country. Together, these three devise a plan to evacuate people out of Bhopal to save their lives. Their only hope is R Madhavan, a senior railway officer who seems to be the only one focusing on evacuation.

Madhavan must fight a communication chasm and an indifferent administration as he attempts to somehow get help to the band of saviours in Bhopal and aid their efforts to save thousands of lives. The show’s synopsis reads: “A tale of the unsung heroes, whose sacrifice and resilience saved thousands of lives, on a night that changed Bhopal forever.”

The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Sunny Hinduja, Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. The trailer received a stellar response from the fans. One comment read, “This Stellar Cast is Itself more than enough to watch.” Another wrote, “All OG actors in one webseries.” Many others said they were eagerly waiting for the show. “This is going to be heart shaking emotional rollercoaster,” read one comment. The four-episode series has been directed by Shiv Rawail and will premiere on Netflix on November 18.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How prolonged air pollution affect your mental health?

This village will pay you Rs 25 lakh to move there, but there's a condition

Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company

World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: 'King' Kohli equals Tendulkar's record of scoring 49 ODI hundreds

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE