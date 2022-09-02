Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran gets married to actor Mahalakshmi, shares photos

Credit: ravindarchandrasekaran/Instagram

On Thursday, Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran surprised fans when he shared his wedding photos with the popular actress Mahalakshmi. They look adorable in their wedding photos and can be seen wearing traditional attires.

Mahalakshmi and Ravindar tied the knot in a private ceremony. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful bridal red coloured saree, teamed up with a green blouse. While the producer donned a white shirt and trousers.

Take a look:

Sharing her wedding photos, Mahalakshmi wrote, “I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu.” The film producer captioned his wedding pictures, “If we get a girl like Mahalakshmi, they will say that life is good..., But did that Mahalakshmi get life... Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS. Kutty story with my wife.”

Pradeep R Chinna, who is the creative producer, shared a video from the wedding and wrote, “Finally you are married Mr Boss baby. Wishing you guys the best ahead and happy life @ravindarchandrasekaran @mahalakshmi_actress_official #libraravi #libraravindran #mahalakshmishankar.”

Fans also reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Super click, so happy for you ravi. Wishing you a happy married life.” The second one mentioned, “Congratulations and Best Wishes both of you.” The third person commented, “Wishing U both all the best..Ravi Sir.” The fourth one said, “

Congrats sir. Iname Bigg Boss reviews venam. Family vlogs podunga podhum.”

For the unversed, Ravindar Chandrasekaran is a producer, director, and actor, who has worked in the Tamil cinema. His two very popular films are Markandeyanum Magalir Kallurium and Murungaikai Chips. His recent film Markandeyanum Magalir Kallurium was released this year.

Meanwhile, TV actress Mahalakshmi is also a video jockey. She works in the Tamil film industry. She has appeared in serials like Yamirukka Bayamen, Arasi, Chellamay, Vani Rani, Pillai Nila, Vilas, and Anbe Vaa.