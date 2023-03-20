StartAdipurushPromotions trends on Twitter, netizens demand update on Prabhas' much-awaited film

Prabhas

Prabhas has a massive, loyal fanbase. They love their Rebel star like no one else does. Prabhas' every activity is closely monitored by them. Anything related to their idol instantly gets noticed, and when the fans think that they are not getting an update about his projects, they demand for it from the makers.

On Sunday night, #StartAdipurushPromotions started getting surfaced on Twitter, and soon it became the top trend of the social media platform. For the unversed, Adipurush is an upcoming film of Prabhas, and it is touted as one of the biggest pan-India films of the year. Om Raut-directed Adipurush is the film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it also stars Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Prabhas fans are miffed and a bit furious as Adipurush is three months away from the release, and there has been no major update about the film. Several netizens demanded Adipurush updates from the makers, including director Om Raut.

National wide troll ayina teaser ki mass celebrations across AP/TG..

Special show ki already vesesina flop movie nea malla vesina kuda tym tho sambandham lekunda celebrations chesaru



You owned most loyal fanbase anna #Prabhas StartAdipurushPromotions pic.twitter.com/4Wo6rJ6a0U — Nikhil Prabhas (@rebelismm) March 19, 2023

The King in The North #Prabhas @omraut @rajeshnair06 Meeru Inkoncham Care Teeskoni Output Baga Icchunte Two 500Cr + Nett Movies #Prabhas kalla Kinda Untunde



Wake Up Omraut#StartAdipurushPromotionspic.twitter.com/MeO2NS38b7 — . (@RebelTweetzz) March 19, 2023

Wake Up OM RAUT#StartAdipurushPromotions pic.twitter.com/PQyIT4xvJi — T W T P (@TeamTWTPOffi) March 19, 2023

#Adipurush movie releasing on june 16th 2023 promotions not started yet now.. @omraut... Do you even remember our movie releasing on 16th june 2023..



Wake Up OM RAUT#StartAdipurushPromotions pic.twitter.com/bYchPnEDyV — . (@RebelTweetzz) March 19, 2023

Greatest comeback of the biggest Mass Hero loading



Wake Up OM RAUT#StartAdipurushPromotionspic.twitter.com/cnYtKkBtjj March 19, 2023

Earlier the film was slated to release on January 12. But the release got postponed, owing to the re-work on VFX. The first teaser of Adipurush garnered mixed-to-negative reactions. Filmgoers were disappointed with the film's visual appeal and characters' depiction. Thus, the makers decided to push the release ahead. Adipurush will now release in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in September in KGF director Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar. Next year, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. After Project K, Prabhas will be seen in Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.