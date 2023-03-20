Search icon
#StartAdipurushPromotions trends on Twitter, netizens demand update on Prabhas' much-awaited film

Netizens and Prabhas fans have demanded the makers of Adipurush to start the promotions and share updates about the Ramayana's on-screen adaptation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:27 AM IST

Prabhas has a massive, loyal fanbase. They love their Rebel star like no one else does. Prabhas' every activity is closely monitored by them. Anything related to their idol instantly gets noticed, and when the fans think that they are not getting an update about his projects, they demand for it from the makers. 

On Sunday night, #StartAdipurushPromotions started getting surfaced on Twitter, and soon it became the top trend of the social media platform. For the unversed, Adipurush is an upcoming film of Prabhas, and it is touted as one of the biggest pan-India films of the year.  Om Raut-directed Adipurush is the film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it also stars Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. 

Prabhas fans are miffed and a bit furious as Adipurush is three months away from the release, and there has been no major update about the film. Several netizens demanded Adipurush updates from the makers, including director Om Raut. 

Here are the tweets

Earlier the film was slated to release on January 12. But the release got postponed, owing to the re-work on VFX. The first teaser of Adipurush garnered mixed-to-negative reactions. Filmgoers were disappointed with the film's visual appeal and characters' depiction. Thus, the makers decided to push the release ahead. Adipurush will now release in cinemas on June 16, 2023. 

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in September in KGF director Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar. Next year, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. After Project K, Prabhas will be seen in Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. 

