Prabhas' latest photo with Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar leaves fans furious, here's the truth behind viral pic

A photo of Prabhas with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar has left his fans worried and furious. But what's the reality of the picture? Let's find out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

The viral pic of Prabhas with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar

Prabhas possesses a strong social media presence. Anything and everything related to the Baahubali actor gets instant attention and reactions. Sometimes, the fans even had verbal arguments in defending the actor. Basically, Prabhas has a massive fan following on the internet too. 

However, recently a photo of Prabhas left his fans worried and even furious. In the photo, Prabhas looked unrecognisable while posing with Rajinikanth and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. A bloated, out-of-shape Prabhas irked netizens, and they instantly expressed their discontent over the picture. The Twitter handle shared the photo with the caption, "What happened to #Prabhas? He's looking horrible here." 

Here's the picture

By looking into it, you will realise that the photo isn't authentic and it's a morphed photo of the actor. Even a few fans realised, and they even mentioned it. 

Who is in the real picture?

While researching about it, we found that the viral pic is from Rajinikanth and Shiva's Jailer shoot. The superstar will be seen in Nelson's film, and the photo was captured when the two actors interacted with guests. 

Starring Rajinikanth in the leading role of Muthuvel Pandian, Jailer is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it marks the Tamil superstar's return to the big screen after almost two years since he was last seen in the action film Annaatthe, which was released in the theatres on November 4, 2021.

It will be a double treat for the moviegoers as Jailer will see Rajinikanth sharing screen space with another legendary Indian actor Mohanlal for the very first time in their three-decade-long careers. Mohanlal joined the sets of the upcoming film on Sunday, January 8, and as per reports, he will shoot for two days for his cameo appearance in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

