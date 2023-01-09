Search icon
Makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer unveil Mohanlal's first look from Nelson Dilipkumar film

Jailer will see Rajinikanth sharing screen space with Mohanlal for the very first time in their three-decade-long careers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Mohanlal in Jailer/Sun Pictures Twitter

Starring Rajinikanth in the leading role of Muthuvel Pandian, Jailer is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it marks the Tamil superstar's return to the big screen after almost two years since he was last seen in the action film Annaatthe, which was released in the theatres on November 4, 2021.

It will be a double treat for the moviegoers as Jailer will see Rajinikanth sharing screen space with another legendary Indian actor Mohanlal for the very first time in their three-decade-long careers. Mohanlal joined the sets of the upcoming film on Sunday, January 8, and as per reports, he will shoot for two days for his cameo appearance in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

The production house Sun Pictures unveiled Mohanlal's first look from Rajinikanth's 169th film on their social media handles as they shared his photo and wrote, "Lalettan @mohanlal from the sets of #Jailer" and added a starry-eyed emoji. As soon as the picture was shared, it went viral on the internet.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who is the son of Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth's brother Ravi Raghavendra, is composing the music of Jailer. This will be his third collaboration with the superstar after he has made smash hits in Karthik Subbaraj-directed Petta and AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar.

READ | Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, Jailer, most awaited Tamil films of 2023

After Nelson's last film titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay was critically panned in 2022, it was rumoured that he might be replaced as the director for Jailer. However, the makers ended the speculations when they revealed Rajinikanth's first look from the film in August last year.

Nelson made his debut with the crime-comedy Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in 2018. The film was remade in Hindi last year with Janhvi Kapoor as Good Luck Jerry. The director's second film was the 2021 action-comedy Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role.

Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Watch 4 and other smartwatches with Bluetooth calling with discount on Flipkart
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
