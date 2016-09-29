Sorry guys! Kajol isn't in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Recently, there were reports that Kajol, who has been a part of every Karan Johar film, even if it is for few seconds is also a part of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. KJo’s other lucky mascot Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, and so even though her hubby Ajay Devgn and her friend Karan are warring now, because of the Diwali clash of ADHM vs Shivaay, there is speculation that she has a cameo in the film.

Says a source, “Buzz was that Shah Rukh Khan (Aishwarya’s ex-husband in the film) and Kajol play a couple in the film and come together on screen for a few minutes. However, it’s not true. Kajol will never do anything that will be against the interest of her husband, she is definitely not in ADHM.” That’s settled then.