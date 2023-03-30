Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Sonam Bajwa exclaims in surprise after Pakistani fan gets her name tattooed on arm: 'Let me process this...'

Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa reacted after a fan from Pakistan revealed that he had gotten her name tattooed on his body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Sonam Bajwa exclaims in surprise after Pakistani fan gets her name tattooed on arm: 'Let me process this...'
Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi film and TV actress Sonam Bajwa got a nice little surprise from a fan recently. A fan of the actress from across the border shared a picture of how he got himself inked with Sonam’s name. The gesture and the picture left Sonam in shock as she responded to it on Twitter on Thursday.

On Monday, March 27, Danish Tabassum, a Pakistani fan of Sonam, tweeted a picture of their new tattoo. Tagging Sonam, they wrote alongside, “Got a tattoo of you @bajwasonam Sonam Danish, love from Pakistan.” The picture showed Danish’s arm with Sonam’s name tattooed next to his own.

On Thursday, Sonam shared the tweet and reacted with surprise to her name being tattooed on her fan’s arm. “Whatt???? Let me process this first,” she wrote. The actresss’ fans said the gesture was a proof of her popularity outside of India as well. “Sonam Bajwa is loved by millions. That's a fact,” wrote one. “This shows how popular she is not just in India,” added another. One comment read, “Unreal crush for Sonam Bajwa from across the border.”

Other fans, however, tried a game of one upmanship where they said the gesture was nothing special. One joked, “I can get a bigger tattoo on this on my chest for you. This is nothing.” Another quipped, “Ignore him, I got tattoo of your name in my heart.”

Sonam Bajwa is one of the leading actresses in the Punjabi film industry having worked on several big successful films over the years. Her biggest hits include Sardaar Ji 2, Carry On Jatta 2, Shadaa, and the Punjabi remake of Singham.  She has also worked in a hanful of Tamil and Telugu films. In 2019, she made her Hindi film debut with a minor role in Bala and followed it up with a supporting role in Street Dancer 3D the following year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.