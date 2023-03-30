Sonam Bajwa exclaims in surprise after Pakistani fan gets her name tattooed on arm: 'Let me process this...'

Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi film and TV actress Sonam Bajwa got a nice little surprise from a fan recently. A fan of the actress from across the border shared a picture of how he got himself inked with Sonam’s name. The gesture and the picture left Sonam in shock as she responded to it on Twitter on Thursday.

On Monday, March 27, Danish Tabassum, a Pakistani fan of Sonam, tweeted a picture of their new tattoo. Tagging Sonam, they wrote alongside, “Got a tattoo of you @bajwasonam Sonam Danish, love from Pakistan.” The picture showed Danish’s arm with Sonam’s name tattooed next to his own.

On Thursday, Sonam shared the tweet and reacted with surprise to her name being tattooed on her fan’s arm. “Whatt???? Let me process this first,” she wrote. The actresss’ fans said the gesture was a proof of her popularity outside of India as well. “Sonam Bajwa is loved by millions. That's a fact,” wrote one. “This shows how popular she is not just in India,” added another. One comment read, “Unreal crush for Sonam Bajwa from across the border.”

Whatt???? Let me process this first https://t.co/ypSK3lUL04 March 30, 2023

Other fans, however, tried a game of one upmanship where they said the gesture was nothing special. One joked, “I can get a bigger tattoo on this on my chest for you. This is nothing.” Another quipped, “Ignore him, I got tattoo of your name in my heart.”

Sonam Bajwa is one of the leading actresses in the Punjabi film industry having worked on several big successful films over the years. Her biggest hits include Sardaar Ji 2, Carry On Jatta 2, Shadaa, and the Punjabi remake of Singham. She has also worked in a hanful of Tamil and Telugu films. In 2019, she made her Hindi film debut with a minor role in Bala and followed it up with a supporting role in Street Dancer 3D the following year.