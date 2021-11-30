Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta lures his fans with the recreated version of ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’

Learning music since the age of 9, the versatile singer has left everyone mesmerized by this newly recreated version ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’

Bollywood has got some of the finest musical hits that are etched in everyone’s hearts. Among an ocean of evergreen songs, ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ from superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Veer’ (2010) remains an all-time classic even today. The melodious song has got its recreated version by the budding musician and singer Manmeet Singh Gupta. Learning music since the age of 9, the versatile singer has left everyone mesmerized by this newly recreated version by Harpreet Singh, a recipient of Indian Music Award. Manmeet’s new song was released on the official YouTube channel of Eros Now Music.



‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ is an adage to love and all things grace. Originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the music was composed by Sajid Wajid. The magic of its soulful tunes still wins everyone with the lyrics penned down by Gulzar. Manmeet has given this song the flavour of a sweet love story. His soulful voice is a treat to the ears, and Gupta has done justice in recreating this gem of a song. He has drawn inspiration from his guru Shri Kuldip Singh, a president award winner. Moreover, Manmeet Singh Gupta is the lead vocalist of the band Sanyaas which he started in 2015.



Having performed at more than 1000 shows, Manmeet Singh Gupta has taken the stage ablaze at all the major events and top clubs and pubs of the country. With the recreated version of ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’, Manmeet has proved that his talent is here to stay. Sharing his views on zeroing down this song, the singer said, “The song is close to my heart. My perfect definition of love is this song. It makes me calm, soothes my mind and keeps me refreshed.”



Furthermore, the talented singer stated that he is happy with the song getting a terrific response from one and all. Manmeet has pursued his Master’s degree in International Marketing from GN Khalsa College, Mumbai. However, his idols Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan imbibed his love for music after which he began his career as a full-time musical artist. The singer has performed with many well-known names from the industry like Nakash Aziz, Abhijeet Sawant, Palash Sen, Ali Merchant among other celebrities.



Manmeet Singh Gupta in his astounding career has achieved many laurels. He holds the ‘Voice of Nation’ title for being a part of the Guinness World Record for 23 days of non-stop karaoke singing marathon by multiple participants. Besides this, Gupta has won the Mystique Award for the Best Live Singer and Entertainer of The Year Award in 2016. Earning the recognition of being the ‘Golden Voice’ of Khalsa, Manmeet Singh Gupta has received the Sikh Youth Icon Award by the former Home Minister Kripashankar Singh. On the professional front, the singer will soon come up with new singles and music videos. We wish Manmeet Singh Gupta lots of luck with his upcoming projects.

-Brand Desk Content