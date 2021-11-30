Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta lures his fans with the recreated version of ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’

Headlines

How to prevent your demat account from becoming dormant?

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Anant Ambani’s Rs 18 crore watch most expensive in the world? Here’s the truth

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

This ex-skipper bought most expensive house owned by cricketer worth Rs 172 crore; not Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How to prevent your demat account from becoming dormant?

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Anant Ambani’s Rs 18 crore watch most expensive in the world? Here’s the truth

5 biggest upcoming IPOs in India

Ayurvedic drinks to naturally improve sleep

Superfoods to boost testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the internet, flaunts her curves in pink saree

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta lures his fans with the recreated version of ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’

Learning music since the age of 9, the versatile singer has left everyone mesmerized by this newly recreated version ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 01:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood has got some of the finest musical hits that are etched in everyone’s hearts. Among an ocean of evergreen songs, ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ from superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Veer’ (2010) remains an all-time classic even today. The melodious song has got its recreated version by the budding musician and singer Manmeet Singh Gupta. Learning music since the age of 9, the versatile singer has left everyone mesmerized by this newly recreated version by Harpreet Singh, a recipient of Indian Music Award. Manmeet’s new song was released on the official YouTube channel of Eros Now Music.

‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ is an adage to love and all things grace. Originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the music was composed by Sajid Wajid. The magic of its soulful tunes still wins everyone with the lyrics penned down by Gulzar. Manmeet has given this song the flavour of a sweet love story. His soulful voice is a treat to the ears, and Gupta has done justice in recreating this gem of a song. He has drawn inspiration from his guru Shri Kuldip Singh, a president award winner. Moreover, Manmeet Singh Gupta is the lead vocalist of the band Sanyaas which he started in 2015.

Having performed at more than 1000 shows, Manmeet Singh Gupta has taken the stage ablaze at all the major events and top clubs and pubs of the country. With the recreated version of ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’, Manmeet has proved that his talent is here to stay. Sharing his views on zeroing down this song, the singer said, “The song is close to my heart. My perfect definition of love is this song. It makes me calm, soothes my mind and keeps me refreshed.”

Furthermore, the talented singer stated that he is happy with the song getting a terrific response from one and all. Manmeet has pursued his Master’s degree in International Marketing from GN Khalsa College, Mumbai. However, his idols Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan imbibed his love for music after which he began his career as a full-time musical artist. The singer has performed with many well-known names from the industry like Nakash Aziz, Abhijeet Sawant, Palash Sen, Ali Merchant among other celebrities.

Manmeet Singh Gupta in his astounding career has achieved many laurels. He holds the ‘Voice of Nation’ title for being a part of the Guinness World Record for 23 days of non-stop karaoke singing marathon by multiple participants. Besides this, Gupta has won the Mystique Award for the Best Live Singer and Entertainer of The Year Award in 2016. Earning the recognition of being the ‘Golden Voice’ of Khalsa, Manmeet Singh Gupta has received the Sikh Youth Icon Award by the former Home Minister Kripashankar Singh. On the professional front, the singer will soon come up with new singles and music videos. We wish Manmeet Singh Gupta lots of luck with his upcoming projects.

 

 

 

-Brand Desk Content

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

    What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

    Delhi-NCR news: Noida traffic police announces traffic diversions for event on October 9

    Indian government issues 'critical’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

    India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

    Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

    Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

    Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE