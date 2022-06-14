Sidhu Moose Wala death: Fans pay perfect tribute to singer at Times Square, netizens say 'legend never dies'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on June 11, and his fans gave the late singer a perfect tribute on his birth anniversary by displaying his songs and videos at the iconic Times Square located in New York. Several fans lined up at Times Square and took photographs of the special moment.

The videos from the Times Square building have gone viral on the internet. Celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani uploaded one such video on his Instagram account on Monday, 13 June and many netizens reacted to the same showering their love and praises on the popular singer turned politician.

One netizen wrote, "Legend never dies", while another commented, "Still crying....Sidhu will always alive in our heart". Another Instagram user commented, "Rest in power legend", while another wrote, "Legend will remain forever alive in our hearts". Sidhu Moose Wala's popularity knew no borders and this video explains it.

On the occasion of Sidhu's birth anniversary on Saturday, June 11, the late singer's family had shared an emotional video on his Instagram account. The video consisted of Sidhu's childhood through vintage photos and also showed us a glimpse of the grown-up singer's heart-touching moments with his mother.



Popular singer and actor Ammy Virk also postponed the release of his upcoming film titled Sher Bagga mourning the loss of the late singer. Earlier scheduled to be released on June 10, the romantic comedy will now be released on June 24 as the new release date was announced by the makers on Monday, June 13.

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the acclaimed singer on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government.