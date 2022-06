Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on Saturday if he didn't face tragic death. On the occasion of Sidhu's birthday, the late singer's family shared a video on his Instagram that will make you emotional. The video consists of Sidhu's childhood moments, and while watching it, you might feel a gulp in your throat.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on May 29.