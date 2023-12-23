Shruti Haasan talks about impact of violent films like Salaar on audience: ‘I feel that cinema…’

Shruti Haasan talks about how violent films like Prashanth Neel's Salaar impact the audience

Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Salaar has finally hit the theatres. The film received a thunderous response with the audience standing in long queues to watch the film in the theatre. Recently, the actress reflected on how violent films like Salaar impact the audience.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shruti Haasan talked about how the teaser of the film is a good way for the audience to decide if the theme is right for them or not and if they should watch the film or not. The actress said, “I feel that cinema and music, there are different kinds of TV shows, different kinds of books, some depict violence, some don’t. Yes, I am a mental health advocate and the biggest thing I would advocate for is knowing what you are watching.”

She added, “A teaser for a film is like a disclaimer of content. It’s to know whether you are ready to watch that content. That discretion has to lie with the viewer and that does fall under the ability to judge one’s own mental state of mind. Some people enjoy fast-paced action or thrillers, some people are triggered by emotional drama. So, it’s really up to the viewer’s discretion.” Shruti Haasan who plays the role of Aadya in Salaar, talked about her character in the film and said, “kind of goes into the Khansaar world, which is not a world she expected to find and that’s interesting.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan among others in key roles. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and is expected to be the biggest opener of 2023 beating Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, and Leo. The film is estimated to collect over Rs 150 crore worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, after Salaar, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the movie Dacoit. The Telugu film also stars Adivi Sesh and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024 and will also be released in Hindi.